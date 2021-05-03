Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $70.14. 69,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.