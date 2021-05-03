Probity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 410.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.07. 46,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,346. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

