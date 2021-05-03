Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.53 on Monday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

