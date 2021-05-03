Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.