Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 191.4% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 191.4% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00010728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $27.68 million and $19.95 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00278112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00188618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.