Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $72.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE PB opened at $73.36 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

