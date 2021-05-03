Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 3.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.43. 15,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.