Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.44. 1,754,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,479. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.