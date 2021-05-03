PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

