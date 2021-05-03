Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $63.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.