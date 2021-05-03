Puma’s (PUMSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Puma has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.