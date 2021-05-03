Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issued By Truist Securiti

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

