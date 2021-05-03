Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.