Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Issued By William Blair

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $172.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

