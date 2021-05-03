Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.58 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

