Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.