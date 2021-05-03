Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

