Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.70 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 316,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

