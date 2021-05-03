Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Apple Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

