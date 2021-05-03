Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Issued By Truist Securiti

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $105.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.