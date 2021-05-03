Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

