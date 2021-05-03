QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post sales of $555.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $554.68 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $372.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

