QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,605. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

