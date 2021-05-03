Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.42 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QRVO stock opened at $188.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

