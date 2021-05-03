QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

