QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period.

CBD stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

