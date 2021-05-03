Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.05. 13,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,526. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

