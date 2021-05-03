Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,103.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,728.95.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

QTRH stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.53. 153,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$289.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

