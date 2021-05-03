QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Capitalization of $190.31 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1,191.27 or 0.02023252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 191.3% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $190.31 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

