Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.15 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.13-0.15 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.