Ragnarok Price Tops $0.0007 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $11,777.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00064110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.01154977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00726811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,825.53 or 1.00069358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars.

