Raise Market Cap Tops $169,001.87 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $169,001.87 and approximately $76.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

