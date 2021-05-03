Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Rambus has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock worth $1,151,023. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

