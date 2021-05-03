Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of RAND opened at $18.68 on Monday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

