Raymond James Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

AVT opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

