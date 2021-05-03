Raymond James Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.