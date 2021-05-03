Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,407.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,236.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $982.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

