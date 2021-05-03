Raymond James Increases Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target to $19.00

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBIO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

