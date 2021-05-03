Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.66.

TSE MAG opened at C$21.16 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$15.11 and a 52 week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 105.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -220.42.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

