RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.