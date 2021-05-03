RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.56

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a P/E ratio of -107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

