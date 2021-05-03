Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.90.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.94.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $447,789 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

