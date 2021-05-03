RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $311.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $266,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

