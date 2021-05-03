Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.74. 345,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.