Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. Regal Beloit also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 345,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,820. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

