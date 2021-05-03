Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

