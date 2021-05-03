RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RNR opened at $168.81 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $201.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

