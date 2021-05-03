Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP Sells $346,593.18 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $42.13 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.