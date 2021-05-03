ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of more than $20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 million.ReneSola also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $9.63 on Monday. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $670.07 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

