Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 5%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.73. Approximately 13,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,362,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

